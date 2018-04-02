Moberly man charged with multiple sex crimes involving minor

FAYETTE - A Moberly man is expected to appear in Howard County Court Tuesday at 9 a.m. after deputies arrested him on several sex-related charges.

The Howard County Sheriff's Department arrested 31-year-old Randall Wayne Braden for five counts of felony statutory rape, one count of child abuse, two counts of child endangerment, four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child and one count of statutory sodomy.

Braden is accused of having sex with a minor on multiple occasions, causing injuries to the victim and being a step-parent and having sex with the minor as well as forcing the minor to expose genitals for the purpose of arousing or gratifying his sexual desire and sodomy with a person younger than 17.

Braden was in the Howard County Jail Monday afternoon on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is ordered not to have any contact with minors.