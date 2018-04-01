Moberly Man Charged With Weekend Robberies

MOBERLY - A Moberly man was charged Monday morning for a string of robberies over the weekend.

Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman charged 42-year-old Douglas Milton, of Moberly, with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Milton allegedly robbed a Subway on North Morley and a Break Time on South Morley.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Randolph County Justice Center.