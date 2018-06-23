Moberly Man Hunt Underway

he's armed with a shotgun and this lady here just told me they have him cornered in a house down here. Police are searching a moberly neighborhood... Where an armed man is reportedly running loose. Good evening, i'm laura rice, thanks for joining us. Police responded to reports of an armed man in this neighborhood near franklin street and west end in moberly earlier tonight. A neighbor told komu an armed man shot at a police officer, but moberly police aren't releasing any information on that. Police entered a house in the neighborhood, but then left the scene. Neighbors say the swat team seemed to corner the man inside, but officers later left that house. Police are encouraging residents to stay in their homes.