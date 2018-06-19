Moberly Man Indicted For Possessing Counterfeit $50 Bills

JEFFERSON CITY - A Moberly man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for possessing counterfeit $50 in December of last year.

36-year-old Kevin Glenn McCuiston, of Moberly, was charged with possessing 49 counterfeit $50 bills on December 6, 2013.

In a seperate indictment, 28-year-old Jackie L. Busey, of St. Joseph, was charged with two counts of possessing counterfeit bills.

Busey allegedly attempted to use a fake $50 bill on October 25, 2012 in Boone County, and was arrested later that day in possession of 74 counterfeit $50 bills and 17 counterfeit $100 bills near The Fieldhouse in Columbia.

These cases are being handled by the Western District of Missouri's US Attorney's Office, being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Kummerer. They were investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Columbia, Mo., Police Department, according to the Attorney's Office.