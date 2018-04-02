Moberly Man Leads Police on Chase

MOBERLY - On Tuesday at about 11:30 PM, a Moberly police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Farror Street and Walnut Street to investigate a possible intoxicated driver. The driver refused to pull over. The vehicle continued to US 63, where it turned South on US 63. Officers then pursued the vehicle south on US 63 to the MO 22 junction where the engine of the vehicle broke down and the vehicle stopped.

Moberly Police arrested the driver, a 26 year-old Moberly man and later learned the man had stolen seventy dollars in gasoline prior to the pursuit.

The suspect was charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated 4th Offense ,Felony Driving While Revoked, Felony Resisting Arrest, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and C & I Driving.