Moberly Manhunt Ends

The police hunt started with a stolen truck. It was a 1983 Ford truck and it was stolen from a repair shop in downtown Moberly.

Bruce was charged with auto theft and leaving the scene of an accident. At 1:30 Thursday morning, police were called to East Park Elementary School, where Bruce crashed the pickup into a wall.

At that point, he was caught, for the first time, and was taken to the Moberly police station for questioning. But, after asking to use the restroom, Bruce ran directly out the front door. During his 18 hours of freedom, Bruce didn't get too far.

Police found the escapee hiding in a home on the 1200 block of Emerson Street.

"Officers went to the residence where they had permission to search. They entered, and found Bruce hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody without incident," said Moberly police officer Kevin Palmatory.

Bruce is currently being held without bond at the Moberly city jail on a parole violation. He is awaiting additional charges.