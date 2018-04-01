Moberly Police Arrest Four After Finding Methamphetamines, Crack Cocaine

MOBERLY - Police arrested four people on Saturday after serving a narcotic search warrant in the 500 block of N. Ault St. Police recovered an unspecified amount of methamphetamines, crack cocaine, marijuana, a large amount of cash, and paraphernalia related to the distribution of controlled substances.

Police arrested a 29-year-old male for distribution of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance. His bond was set at $100,000. He has been transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center. Police arrested another 29-year-old male for possession of a controlled substance. He has been released, pending charges.

Police arrested a 28-year-old female for possession of a controlled substance. She has alsoa been released, pending charges. Police arrested a 22-year-old female for possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $2,500, and she has been transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center.

The Moberly Police Department was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the North MO Drug Task Force.