Moberly Police Arrest Kirksville Woman

MOBERLY - 30-year-old Jessie Stoddard, a resident of Kirskville remained in custody on Monday at the Moberly Correctional Center. Police arrested Stoddard on March 11 for possession of methamphetamine.

Stoddard's bond is set at $75 thousand. Her bond was set at this level as a result of Stoddard being in possession of marijuana while on the grounds of Moberly Correctional Center.