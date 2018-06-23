Moberly Police Arrest Kirksville Woman
MOBERLY - 30-year-old Jessie Stoddard, a resident of Kirskville remained in custody on Monday at the Moberly Correctional Center. Police arrested Stoddard on March 11 for possession of methamphetamine.
Stoddard's bond is set at $75 thousand. Her bond was set at this level as a result of Stoddard being in possession of marijuana while on the grounds of Moberly Correctional Center.
