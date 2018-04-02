Moberly Police Arrest Man After Stand Off

MOBERLY - Moberly Police officers responded to an apartment in the 500 block of South Clark about a report of an assault that had just occurred. Officers found a 23-year-old female who said 26-year-old, Trey Nathaniel Midgyett, had assaulted her. Midgyett was at the residence and ran into the victim's unoccupied apartment as police were speaking with her and locked the door.

Midgyett had two outstanding warrants for his arrest: Randolph County warrant for Failure To Appear on original charge of Assault 2nd , bond $10,000.00 cash only and a St. Louis City Probation/Parole Absconder warrant, no bond.

Officers secured the apartment building and activated the tactical team. About 1:30am, the tactical team unlocked the door to the apartment and attempted to get Midgyett to exit. When no response was received, the team entered the apartment and found Midgyett hiding under a pile of clothing.

When police took Midgyett into custody, he seemed to be unresponsive. Emergency personnel evealuated Midgyett on the scene, he quickly became responsive and refused any medical attention. Emergency crews transported to Midgyett the Randolph County Justice Center.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Randolph County Ambulance District assisted Moberly crews.