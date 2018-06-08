Moberly Police Arrest Stealing Suspect

MOBERLY - Moberly Police Department, with the assistance of the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, arrested a 31-year-old suspect charged with felony stealing Monday.

According to the Moberly Police Department, police were investigating a report of felony stealing in the 900 block of Sinnock Avenue. A suspect was observed during the investigation and fled from the officers. The subject was contained in a wooded area, located and arrested.

The suspect was unable to post bond and remains in custody.