Moberly Police Chase Alleged Stolen Vehicle , Leads to On Foot Pursuit

MOBERLY - Suspect Ryan Eugene Boyd, 18, led Moberly police on a chase in an alleged stolen vehicle Saturday, before he was caught running away on foot.

Around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Moberly Police received word that the owner of a stolen vehicle saw his vehicle on the road.

The owner of the 2003 gold Jeep Wrangler reported it stolen four days earlier from the 700 block of Wilman, on September 6th.

A patrol officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver instead accelerated , and continued driving erratically, police report.

During the chase, Boyd swerved toward a marked Moberly police unit, with two officers inside. The driver had to pull off the roadway and into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision with Boyd. Boyd also nearly collided with a marked Missouri Highway Patrol Vehicle. Boyd did collide with another parked vehicle before continuing onto Moberly Area Community College's property, before fleeing on foot.

Police caught the suspect, Boyd, and took him into custody.

A Moberly officer was injured during the foot pursuit when he fell down a hill and injured his back. Offcials expect him to return to full duty. Boyd complained about shoulder pain from a prior injury. Both went to MRMC and were released from treatment.

Boyd is charged with 4 countrs of Assault of Law Enforcement Officer 1st degree, 4 counts Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Motor Vehicle 1st degree, Felony Resisting Arrest and No Valid Operator License. The bond is set at $100,000 cash only. Boyd failed to post bond, and officials transferred him to the Justice Center. Furthermore, a Randolph County Probation Violation warrant exists for Boyd.