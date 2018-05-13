Moberly Police Investigate Armed Subway Robbery

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant Saturday evening.

Police responded to the Subway at 400 N. Morley Street around 6:38 p.m. They said a black male of medium build, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing glasses came into the store with a gun and demanded money.

Police said the man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346.