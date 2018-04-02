Moberly police officer shoots man with knife in home

MOBERLY - A Moberly police officer shot a man while responding to a "keep the peace" call Tuesday afternoon.

The Moberly Police Department said officers responded to the "keep the peace" request at home at 406 West Carpenter Street around 1:30 p.m.

When the officer arrived, a 37-year-old man started to act erratically and then ran into the kitchen where he grabbed a large knife, authorities said.

According to police, the man approached the officer in a "threatening manner" with the knife. The officer then shot the man, officials said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

The incident took place just down the street from South Park Elementary School. Moberly School District posted to its Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. saying it had been in contact with police and all students and staff were safe.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Moberly Fire Department and Randolph County Ambulance District also provided assistance at the scene.