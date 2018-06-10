Moberly police release surveillance video of arson suspect

MOBERLY – Moberly police released surveillance video (below) Thursday that shows a suspect accused of starting a fire that destroyed a business.

The Moberly Police Department said the Moberly Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal determined the cause of the Nov. 7 fire was arson.

The fire started in the back of a vacant building used for storage and spread to several businesses on West Reed Street. Moberly Fire Department Chief Robert Creed said the neighboring businesses suffered smoke and water damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State of Missouri arson hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON, the Randolph County TIPS line at 660-269-8477 or the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346. Moberly police said information that leads to the arrest will be eligible for a reward.