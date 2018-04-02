Moberly police suspicious after structure fire

MOBERLY - Moberly police are investigating after the city's fire department was dispatched to a suspicious structure fire on Tuesday.

The Moberly fire department responded to a call at the 500 block of Roberts Streets on Tuesday. After the fire was extinguished, investigation led police to believe the fire was suspicious.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.