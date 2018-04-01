Moberly Pumps Up the Fine if You Pump Up the Volume

However, under the old law, someone had to complain before police could arrest anyone. The new law lets officers act if they see and hear a violation. Now, a first offense costs $50 dollars, a second conviction $150, and any more violations carry a fine of $250 each.

"It think it is an important aspect to give it some backbone, to make it actually work," said resident Russell Runge.

"Many citizens were concerned about the loud noises coming from homes, parties and from cars," added Edwards.

Those citizens made some noise of their own in a community-wide survey. So, Moberly looked at similar laws in Columbia and Centralia, then modeled its own after one in St. Louis.