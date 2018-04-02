Moberly Remembers Pearl Harbor

The four World War II veterans at the ceremony remembered how they served their country.

"I couldn't stay here after what happened at Pearl Harbor, but I was only 17 at the time and my dad wouldn't let me go right away," recalled veteran Kenneth Christian. "He wouldn't let me go until I graduated high school."

This year's anniversary was the first without any Pearl Harbor survivors, after local veteran Cleo Clemens died last April. Other veterans said another Pearl Harbor survivor lives in Moberly, but he did not participate in Thursday's ceremony.

"People don't remember things and it's a shame. Normally we have several, around 25 or 30. I don't know what happened today," said Christian.

Reported by George Savaricas