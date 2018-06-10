Moberly Residents React to Mamtek Letdown

MOBERLY - American Sucralose Manufacturing Inc. has not yet met a $250,000 payment that was due on October 3rd, according to Moberly City Manager Andy Morris.



American Sucralose, the company now responsible for Mamtek's debt, had agreed to pay a $250,000 portion of its $3.2 million dollar payment. The company only paid $45,000 by the due date. Morris said he does not know if or when American Sucralose will pay the rest of the debt.

KOMU 8 spoke with more than fifteen Moberly residents Thursday, about their thoughts on Mamtek's unkept promise of potentially 600 jobs.

During phase 1 of Mamtek's development, the company planned to hire 160 people. Mamtek only hired fifteen workers, and laid them all off in less than a year.



Olivia Lindsey and her family moved from St. Louis for her job with Mamtek human resources in November 2010. This fall, Lindsey lost her job after Mamtek started to go under.

Lindsey said she is hopeful the company will stil recover and bring much needed jobs to Moberly. Lindsey and her family are now opening a new restaurant in downtown Moberly.

Several other business owners expressed concerns about Moberly's overall employment problems.

Bud Casey, owner of Funny Face Cafe in Moberly, said the Mamtek shutdown and Scholastic Packaging relocation has hurt his business. Casey said construction workers used to eat at his restaurant frequently, but since the shutown he's lost a significant amount of business.

Scholastic Packaging is relocating to Jefferson City, taking more than 100 people with it.