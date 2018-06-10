Moberly Rotary Club Collects Shoes for Orphans

MOBERLY - Rotary Club members said Monday the group has collected a total of about 350 pairs of shoes to send to orphans in the Dominican Republic. Members said they are still asking for new shoes or monetary donations.

The club is teaming up with Buckner International, a ministry in Dallas, Texas. This is the 10th annual nationwide "Shoes for Orphan Souls" shoe drive. All new shoes ranging from a child's size one to an adult size seven are welcome. Last year, Missouri rotarians collected 20,288 pairs of shoes to send to orphans in Haiti. Since 1999, Buckner has sent almost two million pairs of new shoes to at-risk children in the United States and in more than 68 other countries around the world.

"There are a number of third world countries where children do not have shoes and to the extent that this program supplies them at no charge, it's an excellent thing and we all should put our resources into it," Andrew Morris, city manager and Rotary member, said.

The Rotary Club is urging other local groups to get involved in the initiative as well. The group hopes to have 400 to 450 pairs by the end of the month.

"Every child, even rich kids that have everything they could dream of, love to get new shoes. You can run faster, you can jump higher, you can have more fun in new shoes." Dennis Winn, a committee member, said.

Winn also said the shoes will be stuffed with notes from donors as well as a map showing Moberly's location so the children know exactly where their new shoes came from.

There are three drop-off locations in Moberly: the downtown fire station, O'Loughlin Dental, and the Monitor Index offices. Tax deductible cash donations are also welcomed at: Rotary Foundation, PO Box 594, Moberly, MO 65270 with checks made out to the Moberly Rotary Foundation with "Shoes" on the memo line.