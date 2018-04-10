Moberly Storm Damage Extensive

The damage was very bad in John Victor's backyard. Victor lives across highway from the Moberly Airpot. The wind essentially knocked over his barn, however, Victor says he didn't notice how bad the damage was until he saw it with his own eyes this morning. Because he says he was mostly concerned about his house, it wasn't until he was able to leave his house that he saw the damage to his barn.

