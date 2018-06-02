Moberly Summer Fest Headways Railroad Celebration

MOBERLY - The city of Moberly commemorates its annual Moberly Railroad Days celebration through Saturday, beginning with Wednesday's kickoff filled with food, rides and people galore.

This is Moberly's 7th annual carnival that dates back to the city's origin. The city's railroad auction of 1886 approved immediate railroad lines that gave the city more appeal and a lively atmosphere, granting its "Magic City" namesake.

More than 1,000 people were present at Wednesday's carnival and thousands more are welcomed to take part in this annual social event.