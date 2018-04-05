Moberly Surgical Center Remains Closed

Workers at the Surgical Center of Moberly are ready to work, but the waiting room is empty. No one knows when that will change.

"The surgical center here in Moberly is all staffed, equipped and ready to go. Now all they're waiting on is patients, and they can't get patients until the local hospital cooperates," Silva Lane said.

The Center needs a transfer agreement, but the Hospital refuses to sign it.

"My concern is that the reason for not signing a transfer agreement has to do with their belief that we will be in competition with them," Surgical Center of Moberly President Jeff Turk said. "We really do not intend to compete with them because they do not have true outpatient services. We do provide those services and our hope is to attract more physicians that can do additional procedures and indeed help the hospital."

But the Hospital says the Center presents safety issues for patients.

"These surgeons would come in from out of the area, do their surgery, return to their home and the patients could easily have complications. It happens in this business, and if that's the case then we don't have a way since that surgeon is not on our staff, we don't have a way to get a hold of him to further treat his patient," Hospital Administrator Harold Siglar said.

The Center says it just wants to give residents a choice on where they go for medical care. The Surgical Center says it prefers a transfer agreement with the Hospital but if that doesn't work it will make a plea to the state government so it can start treating patients.