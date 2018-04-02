Moberly to get new Break Time gas station

MOBERLY — The Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday that MFA Oil will build a new Break Time gas station at the intersection of Route M and Highway 63.

The site, located in south Moberly, will include a restaurant, convenience store, fuel pumps and semi-truck amenities, according to a press release from MAEDC.

The project is expected to cost around $3 million and create 16 new jobs.

Additionally, Break Time says it will remodel its current location at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 63. No specific time frame was mentioned in the press release, except that the renovations were scheduled to start "soon."

Break Time is a division of MFA Oil, a farmer-owned cooperative and the seventh-largest propane retailer in the United States, according to the company's website.

MFA Oil is headquartered in Columbia.