Moberly to Present Case against Mamtek for House Committee

JEFFERSON CITY - City of Moberly officials will testify Tuesday about problems with the Mamtek development before a Missouri House of Representatives committee. The testimony is expected to last two days.

Moberly Area Economic Development President Corey Mehaffy sent a letter to the Moberly Chamber of Commerce urging Moberly citizens to support the city in its efforts.

Mehaffy and Moberly Mayor Bob Riley are expected to be among those who testify Tuesday in front of lawmakers.

Mamtek makes artificial sweeteners and promised to open a plant in Moberly that would employ 600 people.

Moberly appropriated $39 million dollars in industrial development bonds to help build the factory. The state also contributed $17.6 million in tax incentives to Mamtek to attract its business. The project came to halt when Mamtek failed to make a bond payment on Aug. 1 of this year.