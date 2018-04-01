Moberly traffic violation leads to arrest

MOBERLY - Moberly police took a man and woman into custody for shoplifting.

Moberly police caught up with a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday as it was leaving a convenience store. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

The officer learned the driver was a Moberly woman, the passenger was a Moberly man, and the other passenger was a man from Michigan.

During further investigation it was learned the man from Michigan had an outstanding nationwide parole warrant out for his arrest with no bond. The other male passenger also had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest out of Boonville for a nuisance violation.

Police released the Moberly woman on a city summons. The Moberly male passenger was unable to post the required bond and jail officials transported him to the Randolph County Justice Center. They also transported the man from Michigan to Randolph County pending court appearance.