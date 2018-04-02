Moberly Vets Honor Pearl Harbor Day

Local veterans gathered at the Moberly VFW to tell their stories and give their support. The president of the Ladies Auxillary at the Moberly VFW, Elaine Avery, said the group planned to hold a Pearl Harbor remembrance day to recognize its veterans and the impact of the attack 64 years ago.

"It still has impact on what we're doing today," Avery said. "It's important to stop and take time to remember that the things that we have today were made through the sacrifices made on that day."

The event started with a poem reading about the events of December 7, 1941.