Moberly Woman Charged with Possession of Controlled Substance

MOBERLY - Moberly Police arrested and charged Brianna Michelle Santos, 20, with Possession of Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment and Maintaining a Public Nuisance on Sunday around 10:00 p.m.

While executing a search warrant for controlled substances, officers found cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter issued the warrant, based on an affidavit filed with Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman.

Judge Cynthia Suter issued a warrant Monday, charging Santos with Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near Public Housing or Other Governmental Assisted Housing, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 3.5 Grams or Less of Marijuana and Keeping Or Maintaining A Public Nuisance, with bond set as $75,000.

Santos is incarcerated at the Justice Center.