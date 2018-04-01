Moberly Woman in Critical Condition as Assailant Faces Charges

MOBERLY - Authorities charged a Holiday man Monday with first degree assault for an attack with a car that left a Moberly woman in critical condition. Moberly police said the attack took place Saturday evening in the the Sinnock Spur area just before 9:00 p.m. Police received a report of someone hit by a vehicle. Investigators said they discovered 21-year-old Heather Bedford had been hit with a 1996 GMC Jimmy. Police said the assault happened after the woman argued with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Kenneth Kean of Holiday.

Bedford was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia due to serious injuries. Kean was was taken in to custody Saturday evening.





