Mobile Health Unit Offers Free Health Screenings

COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Foundation and Boone Hospital Center launched its new "Know Your Numbers" Mobile Health Unit Wednesday morning. The unit provided free health screenings all morning at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The unit is staffed by members of Boone Hospital Center's Wellaware service. Patients get four screenings including BMI, cholesterol and blood sugar and get a chance to meet with a caregiver to learn more about their numbers and how to keep them in a healthy range.

The health unit cost $350,000 and was a gift from the Boone Hospital Foundation. The money was raised from community donations.

The unit's next stop is in Macon at the Long Branch YMCA. For more inforamation on the Mobile Health Unit and its' scheduled stops visit www.boone.org/wellaware