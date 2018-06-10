Mobile Home Fire Kills 2 in Kirksville

By: The Associated Press

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The state fire marshal is investigating a blaze at a mobile home that killed a mother and daughter in northeast Missouri.

KTVO-TV reports Kirksville firefighters were called to Shockey's Trailer Court shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Adair County coroner has identified the victims as 78-year-old Bernice Johnson and her 54-year-daughter, Lynice Newton. The coroner said Johnson lived in the mobile home. It's not known if Newton was also a resident, or had been staying there temporarily.

Authorities said the fire started in the living room of the mobile home, which had multiple working smoke detectors.