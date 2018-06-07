Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman

LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3 News in Springfield.

The fire happened off of Ivy Road, north of the I-44 and Elm Street interchange.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 9 a.m. and found the children trapped inside the home. The injured woman was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield.

Multiple fire departments were battling the fire, and are expected to investigate the cause.