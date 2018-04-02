Modern Day Renaissance Man

Coming out of high school almost every college wanted Dedrick Harrington. The Mexico, Missouri native was All-State in track, basketball, and football. The MU senior is a modern day renaissance man, a 6'3, 245 pound poet.

"In junior high I can't even remember the class, but we had to write poetry and it was my eighth grade year and she made the assignment and I just did it and I liked it. So it was just something I carried," he said.

"When everyone first found out about it, all the upperclassmen thought it was the softest thing you could ever do. You know I play football, they're not looking to hear that out of a linebacker. But it's not a big deal anymore. I'm going to do it regardless."

Harrington has more than 70 tackles in his Tiger career. Sometimes the hard hits inspire a softer side.

"Different things I've gone through in my life, whether it be a family thing, even sports, friends and different things that happen in life or just seeing other people go through certain things."

In 2005 the team lost a fellow linebacker and Harrington put his pain into poetry: "God needed an angel so he took you by the hand."

"Everyone had they're way of dealing with it. That was kind of my way of saying 'hey, I appreciate you.' Everyone was really upset to hear what happened, but that was just my way of saying how I felt about him."

Harrington says his writing isn't just a hobby and he plans to stamp out a few more lines in the future.

"Hopefully for Hallmark or some greeting card place, I'd like to write and just do that. It's just something I've thought about. It'd be a creative thing."

The heart of the Missouri defense isn't afraid to show his.