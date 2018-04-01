MoDOT 2014 Proposes Smallest Budget since 2005

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission heard a less-than-optimistic budget proposal from MoDOT budget at its Wednesday meeting.

"It is not a good year for MoDOT," MoDOT Chief Financial Officer Roberta Broeker said.

The budget is the smallest proposed since 2005 and almost one third smaller than the budget four years ago.

The biggest decline is in program delivery, or construction projects, proposed at half a billion dollars less than 2010. In 2014, the program delivery budget is $1,348,000,000, more than half of the total 2014 budget.

Broeker said MoDOT is looking to more aggressively use state funds for projects. The department asked the legislature for $3 million for transit, but will receive only half a million dollars, if anything.

Broeker said the budget for construction projects covers the cost to maintain roads and bridges, allowing little room for expansion projects.

The budget will be approved at the beginning of June and the 2014 fiscal year will start at the beginning of this July.