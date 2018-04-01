MoDOT and Cancer Treatment Center Battle for Funds

A Missouri Senate Committee voted to strip $31 million in funding for a new Ellis Fischel Cancer Center from the 2011 budget. The money for the project would have to come out of federal stimulus money meant to repay the state for work done on the highways. However, MoDOT raised the concern that they would not have received more federal money until the amount used for Ellis Fischel had been repaid.

Missouri Senator Kurt Schaefer said the state needs to decided which is the bigger priority, cancer treatment, or roads.