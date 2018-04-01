MoDot and Metro Confusion

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Department of Transportation director Pete Rahn takes some heat at a meeting today on the Interstate 64 reconstruction project. Critics say MoDot failed to involve St. Louis' regional transit agency, Metro, as it undertakes the largest highway rebuilding project in Missouri's history. Critics included Senator Joan Bray and Citizens for Modern Transit. They say MoDot missed an opportunity to secure federal money for public transportation to mitigate the effects of the project. Rahn was in St. Louis to discuss the $535 million project, which is scheduled for completion in Oct. 2010. Rahn says MoDot supports Metro but there isn't a lot of federal money to be had.