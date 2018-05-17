MoDOT announces contract to repave parts of I-70
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced Wednesday it has approved a contract with a Boonville company to repave and replace pavement along Interstate 70.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said Chester Bross Construction Company will mill, resurface and replace pavement in both lanes of I-70 between Lake of the Woods in Columbia and the Boone and Callaway county line as well as from Kingdom City to the Callaway and Montgomery county line.
MoDOT said Chester Bross Construction submitted the lowest bid of $6,149,663.
The project is scheduled to start during the 2016 construction season.
