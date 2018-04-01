MoDOT Announces I-64 Sponsorship Plan

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Transportation is teaming up with businesses in an effort to keep new landscaping along Interstate 64 looking good in the St. Louis area.

MoDOT planted 3,400 trees, 6,200 shrubs and acres of new grass when it rebuilt 10 miles of the interstate in recent years. Officials on Thursday announced a new program giving businesses the opportunity to sponsor stretches of the roadway, ensuring the landscaping is maintained.

Signs will be posted in both directions where a stretch of road is sponsored.

MoDOT officials say the program could be expanded to other St. Louis-area interstates if successful.