MoDOT Awards Construction Contract for Airport Interchange

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a project contract for construction of a new highway interchange during its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The commission awarded the contract to Chester Bross Construction Company/C.B. Equipment, Inc. of Hannibal for a $9,793,257 bid.

The company will construct a new diamond interchange along Highway 63 at Route H near Columbia Regional Airport. Construction will begin this summer and MoDOT expects to be finished by the end of 2012.

MoDot also plans to construct new southbound lanes near the interchange. The old lanes will be turned into an outer road system.

"The creation of an outer road will allow us to remove several crossovers and provide safer access to and from this major highway," said MoDOT Transportation Project Manager Nicole Hood.

MoDOT warns drivers to expect detours during construction.