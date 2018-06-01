MoDOT Begins Highway 63 Improvements Near Ashland

ASHLAND - Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation are expected to begin working on road improvements to Highway 63 near Ashland on Monday.

The projects include a handful of improvements. Specifically, construction workers will install roundabouts to both sides of the Route M/Y overpass. MoDOT said roundabouts simplify intersections allowing drivers to smoothly transfer to exits and entrances. Contractors will also make bridge deck repairs to the Route M/Y overpass.

Other projects include eliminating the crossover medians at Liberty and Peterson Lanes. According to MoDOT, there has been a total of 11 accidents in the median at Liberty Lane, including one that caused a disabling injury. MoDOT will install a j-turn in place of the median crossovers. That will be located about 1.4 miles south of Peterson Lane.

Drivers can expect some lane closures in the areas of these projects. The road improvements are expected to be completed by November.