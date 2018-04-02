MoDOT begins year long I-70 bridge project in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin a 13-month long construction project along Interstate 70 on Wednesday night.

Crews will replace I-70 bridges at Business Loop 70, Garth Avenue and Rangeline Street in Columbia.

The $18 million state highway project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1, 2016.

In addition to interstate repair, the project includes new roundabouts on the north and south sides of I-70 at Business Loop 70 and West Boulevard interchange at Rangeline.

Assistant district engineer for MoDOT's central district Travis Koestner says motorists should expect delays and should avoid the stretch of I-70 as much as possible during construction.

"We know this will be an inconvenience, but in the end they'll enjoy a better and safer ride over these I-70 bridges," Koestner said. "The more we can keep traffic off of I-70, the safer and faster the work will proceed."

Drivers are not the only ones who will be affected by construction. The sidewalks along Rangeline Street between the interstate and Vandiver Drive will be closed for several months beginning Wednesday.

Other closures throughout the project will include lanes at Rangeline, Garth Avenue, Creasy Springs, the southbound I-70 outer road and the intersection of West Boulevard and Business Loop 70.

MoDOT officials say most lanes closures will occur at night to keep traffic disruptions at a minimum but some drivers will still need to take detours to work.