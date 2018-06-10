MoDOT Busy Clearing Roads

BOONE COUNTY - Cold temperatures are a risk tonight. Major roads that were wet in the afternoon are hiding black ice.

MoDOT worked since yesterday evening to clear main highways. The lettered highways, however, are another story.



"This morning when the storm started to let up some, that's when we started to get our crews a chance to go down those other routes. And you're right, we haven't been on them all day so we're just now getting a lot of them plowed and open and getting them treated. We really don't think we're going to get them down to bare pavement this evening," said MoDOT Engineer Eric Schroeter.



Schroeter told KOMU MoDOT's main goals are clearing smaller highways and roads and spreading cinders and sand everywhere.



