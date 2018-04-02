MoDOT Closes Cass Ave. Bridge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing the Cass Avenue Bridge in St. Louis because it is deteriorating. Today's closure is a result of findings during a regularly scheduled inspection. It revealed further deterioration in the steel structure of the 49-year-old bridge since its last inspection in the summer of 2006. About 12,000 vehicles travel on the Cass Avenue Bridge at Seventh Street daily. It crosses over Interstate 70. Transportation officials say it's not clear how long the bridge will be closed. Alternate bridge crossings are available.