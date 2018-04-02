MoDOT closes one lane for U.S. 63 bridge construction in Macon

MACON - Commuters driving through Macon on highway 63 on Monday could face delays due to bridge construction.

On July 11, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be doing work on the BNSF Railroad Bridge on Missouri Street (U.S. 63) between Vine Street and Main Street.

According to MoDOT, there will be one lane traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and a 12 foot width restriction will be in place. The speed limit on this stretch of highway 63 is 35 miles per hour.

MoDOT urges commuters to use extreme caution when traveling through this area, and to obey all work zone signs and personnel.

More information and updates on roadwork are available at www.modot.org/northeast.