MoDOT Closes Route B for Culvert Replacements
MACON — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Route B in Randolph County Friday, weather permitting.
Route B, near Higbee, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a total of two culvert replacements, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes. MoDot says some areas of the road will be open to local traffic only. The closure will continue Tuesday, November 13.
MoDOT says message boards are placed to advise and remind motorists of the upcoming road closures. MoDOT personnel will be directing traffic prior to the work zones.
For more information contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636) or visit its online website. All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Darkroom Records hosted a fundraiser at Rose Music Hall for students to showcase their own music. This... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With allegations of "new potential criminal violations," and renewed calls for his resignation, Gov. Eric Greitens released... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - University of Missouri System administrators and a consulting firm founder discussed the UM System's impact on Missouri's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – One Columbia family has become well-known through the years as they've shared their story about their daughter's battle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 91-year-old man jumped off the top of a parking garage and died from suicide in downtown Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People and businesses will now have until midnight on Wednesday to file and pay taxes. The Internal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Committee on Professional Registration held a public hearing for a bill designed to fund training... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill would require able-bodied people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to seek work... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups with the city of Columbia hosted a public information meeting Tuesday to discuss short-term rentals, such... More >>
in
NEW YORK — Starbucks, moving swiftly to confront a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Senate committee heard public hearings Tuesday about a few bills related to expecting mothers and their... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council approved a petition to downzone properties in the West-Ash neighborhood Monday night, marking the end... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
in