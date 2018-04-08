MODOT Combats Teen Drinking

She says the format of this driving safety conference was beneficial in getting the point across about fatal crashes for the 10 high schools that participated.

"Having a teen to teen movement is something that's going to change, really, the aspect of teen driving. Adult to teen interaction isn't exactly working, we haven't seen fatality rates drop in over ten years," Burnett says.

Officials with MODOT and Allstate say it's very important. Students from area high schools agree. They created specific actions plans today targeted at improving traffic safety, overall, in their communities.

Those action plans were written by teens, for teens. The plans the teens wrote ranged from a reduction of drunk driving to seat-belt use. And for some area high school students, drunk driving is a scary problem.

"There was a group of other individuals, and they went out and they got drunk, and they were driving, and they wrecked," student Elizabeth Gier said.

Between all the serious talk about traffic safety, teens did have a chance to have fun. Many say they liked the relaxed atmosphere, but they admit this is a serious issue that affects everyone.

Each of the schools that participated will receive $1,000 grants to support their individual traffic safety plans.