MoDOT Committee Brainstorms

About 100 people from throughout Missouri met in Columbia on Thursday to plot the future, but highways was just one of the topics.

It was the last day for MoDOT's Regional Working Group to finalize ideas for improving transportation in the state. The department's first community involvement project consisted of elected officials, business people, educators, farmers and other community leaders.

"It's a great start to what we're planning for, for the future," said member Doug Whitehead. "So I'm glad to see some positive momentum forward."

After nine months of meetings, the group came up with five main areas for improvement: transportation alternatives beyond highways, maintaining current highways and bridges, attracting more trucking and freight companies, better coordination between government and transportation providers, and funding upcoming improvements.

MoDOT said extensive community involvement provides better insight into the state's transportation needs.

"Sometimes as transportation folks we know that, and especially at MoDOT, we know that we don't have all the answers," admitted project manager Eric Curtit. "So we want to make sure we get Missourians to the table to make decisions, to help us adjust policies and strategies at MoDOT that will positively affect our quality of life."

The Regional Working Group hopes to start implementing some of its ideas starting this summer.