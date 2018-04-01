MoDOT Continues Construction Plans

Refocus was the goal for dozens of city and county officials at Tuesday's MoDOT meeting. The department can continue its five-year highway construction plan with funds from last year's voter approval of Amendment 3. But, there will be no additional construction money for major, statewide projects through 2011

"And what we're doing here today is kicking off the public involvement process to appropriately plan for the future projects that will be a part of our five-year construction program," said MoDOT's Sue Cox.

And, District Five Planning Manager Mike Dusenberg said he has plenty of ideas for mid-Missouri roads, but they will have to wait.

"We're primarily looking at major corridors, major highways," he explained.

Planning is the first step in a 10-step program for improving Missouri roads, so planning continues despite the funding crunch. Then, MoDOT will be ready when and if more money becomes available. More public input meetings will take place across the state through May.