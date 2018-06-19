MoDOT Delays Construction Projects Around Mid-Missouri

4 years 2 months 4 days ago Monday, April 14 2014 Apr 14, 2014 Monday, April 14, 2014 7:55:00 AM CDT April 14, 2014 in News
By: Alyssa Strickland, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation was scheduled to begin bridge maintenance in several locations across mid-Missouri Monday, but projects were delayed until Tuesday, weather permitting.

Resident Engineer for MoDOT, Charles Sullivan, said 10 bridges are supposed to begin construction and be finished before November. All 10 bridges are under the same contract, but will be started and completed at various times.

"We will start with the Route 63 bridge over Hominy Creek," Sullivan said. "We will then proceed with the Route 63 bridge over Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard)."

Work on the bridges will force traffic into one lane at each of the bridges. Sullivan said Tuesday is when APAC Missouri, the contractors working for MoDOT, will begin traffic control and lane closures.

The U.S. 63 bridge over Hominy Creek is expected to be completed by mid-May. One northbound lane will be closed during maintenance over Hominy Creek.

The U.S. 63 bridges over Stadium Boulevard are also expected to be completed by mid-May. One southbound lane will be closed during construction. MoDOT said once maintenance is completed on the southbound lane, work will switch to the northbound lanes. Once the work on the northbound lanes begins, work on the northbound lanes of the U.S. 63 bridge over Grindstone Creek will begin. The bridge over Grindstone Creek is also expected to be completed by mid-May.

"The work on these four bridges will take place around the clock, so we can get them fixed and the lanes back open to traffic as quickly as possible," Sullivan said. "Still, these bridges carry a lot of traffic, so drivers should be prepared for delays as we work to repair them."

Sullivan said construction on six bridges in Callaway County and Howard County will be completed before November.

Another construction project involving the Route J bridge over First Creek in Gasconade County was also delayed until Tuesday. Bridge Superintendent Jim Hager said the Route J bridge has been delayed since December. Hager said he hopes to begin construction tomorrow, weather permitting.

"The bridge is not a safety concern," Hager said. "We have it supported and it is safe."

Construction on the Route J bridge would completely close the bridge until the work is completed. Hager said MoDOT anticipates it will take a week to complete repairs on the Route J bridge.

For more information on MoDOT's construction plans, visit www.modot.org/central.

