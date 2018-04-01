MoDOT Delays Road Striping

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Monday the department will delay road striping in the area.

The department said the recent snowfall will delay work for seven to ten days.

MoDOT officials caution Missouri drivers to prepare for slow traffic when the work begins.

MoDOT crews will work ten hours a day for seven days a week to lay down the yellow and white stripes on every major road statewide by Memorial Day.

For the most recent roadwork updates, visit MoDOT's website.