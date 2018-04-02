MoDOT Dirt Fouling Hinkson Creek

The source of the problem this time is a Missouri Department of Transportation storage facility.

Something foul-smelling was spewing into Hinkson Creek near the Columbia Country Club, however, MoDot says it's just dirt.

Workers washed the dirt out of their truckbeds at their facility on Clark Lane. All of the residue trickled into the creek, which is right behind the facility.

The Department of Natural Resources is looking into any possible problems this could cause. DNR workers are at the scene right now looking at the pollution.

